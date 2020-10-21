Tamar Braxton Slams WE tv's "Disgusting" Braxton Family Values Trailer Following Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is not impressed with WE tv.
On Oct. 21, the cable network released the first trailer for season 7 of Braxton Family Values. In the video clip, cameras rolled as Toni Braxton learned about her sister's hospitalization while recording music.
Evelyn Braxton explained, "Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide." Toni added, "It seemed like a dream, a bad dream."
Soon after watching the clip, Tamar decided to speak out on Instagram and slam the network for using her pain for a ratings ploy.
"After waking up to that disgusting trailer...F--K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼" she wrote on social media. "At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS--T." WE tv had no comment on Tamar's post.
Tamar also encouraged fans to watch her "tell all" interview on The Tamron Hall Show airing Oct. 28.
Back in July, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at a Los Angeles hotel. She was rushed to an area hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
In an Instagram post, Tamar shed light into what led to her hospitalization. She accused WE tv, which airs Braxton Family Values and Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, of mistreatment.
"Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave," Tamar began her statement. "I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."
She claimed, "My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."
Following Tamar's allegations of mistreatment as a reality TV star, WE tv confirmed they were in the process of ending "all future work" with the star.
"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," the statement said. "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."
Braxton Family Values returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.