Bachelorette Clare Crawley Sets the Record Straight After Getting Called Out Over Prom Claim

After Clare Crawley told a Bachelorette contestant she "never went to prom," a viewer questioned this claim and alleged the reality star did go to the dance years ago. Scroll on to learn more.

Clare Crawley isn't dancing around this drama. 

The Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to answer one simple question: Did she or did she not go to prom?

For those wondering what led to such a debate, here's what happened: During the Oct. 20 episode of The Bachelorette, Clare had a heart-to-heart conversation with contestant Chasen in which he told her he was bullied over his height when he was younger and that he was "kind of a hermit crab."

"I didn't have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest," Clare said. "I never went to prom….Nobody ever asked me. No, nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible. I think it almost makes you appreciate it more because you know what it's like to be on the other side of it and to feel, like, invisible or to feel, like, nonexistent."

What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into All of Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Suitors. You're Welcome.

However, one viewer didn't seem to believe Clare and called out the hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif.

"My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom," the follower wrote on Instagram alongside footage from the episode and a series of hashtags that included #Senior ball and #1999. "Note: she went to all-girls school he went to a all-boys school call it want you want, Senior Ball or Senior Prom, it took place in the spring."

The social media user, who appears to have since privatized her account and deleted the post, also published photos of what appeared to be the 39-year-old reality star and her date during their high school days.

It wasn't long before commenters started to react—with one critic writing, "@Clarecrawley you've been exposed." However, Clare was quick to set the record straight.

"LOL actually not," she replied. "You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT Prom? Turns out it's just someone digging up old photos. (why she keeps her husbands old dance pics I'm not sure). I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said."

Now that this case is closed, fans can go back to trying to solve other mysteries, like what's really going on with Clare and Dale Moss.

