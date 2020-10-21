Kim K's 40th BirthdayPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

BLACKPINK Reveals The Real Meaning Behind Their Group Name

K-pop group BLACKPINK explained their band name and the title of their debut album THE ALBUM. Scroll on for the full Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.

How you like that? 

On Oct. 20, all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK—composed of Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoovirtually stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared how they came up with their group name.

"BLACKPINK is—we kind of felt like there's two colors that represented us the most ‘cause we're very girly but at the same time we're very savage too," Rosé explained for the group. "We have a song called ‘Pretty Savage' and it kind of goes with ‘black pink' and so we thought it described us the best." 

The foursome spoke about their Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which goes behind the scenes of how the group (and all K-pop groups) are created in specialty schools where they do rigorous singing, dancing and performance training. 

"It's kind of like a Hogwarts, a Harry Potter, or an X-Men type of situation," host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out. The trainees at these specialty schools don't have to learn traditional curriculum studies such as history or math, which Rosé was pretty happy about initially. 

"Well that's the thing, I think I was personally really excited that we got to get rid of all those, in my opinion, annoying subjects," the 23-year-old confessed. "But, in the long run, I mean, it would of been nice if were educated that way, but mainly it's all about performance and language."

The group also explained the title of their debut album, titled THE ALBUM, which was released on Oct. 2. 

"We had a bunch of ideas, but at the end of the day we knew our faves were waiting so much for our album that we just decided to go with something that described it the most," revealed Rose. "‘BLACKPINK THE ALBUM' just sounded straightforward."

