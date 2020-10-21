You'll Never Believe Which Iconic Couple Set Thalía Up With Tommy Mottola

Turns out the world of Hollywood is pretty small.
Since the premiere of Facebook Watch's Latin Music Queens in September, Mexican singer-actress Thalía has opened up about her experience as a Latina in the music industry while also letting viewers into her personal life. As fans might know, she and music industry executive Tommy Mottola (Mariah Carey's ex-husband) have been married since 2000 and share two children together.
In a sneak peek at the Thursday, Oct. 22 episode of the reality show, Thalía shared that another famous Latinx couple actually introduced them. Reflecting on her relationship's early days, Thalía says, "I met him in New York City on a blind date by Gloria and Emilio Estefan."
Emilio then appears on screen to share additional details. "I believe a lot in destiny and I told Tommy, ‘You have to meet this girl.' I told Thalia, ‘You have to meet this guy,'" he says. "It's two people that are so important in my life because we share so many incredible moments and they're my family."
Latin Music Queen also follows singers Sofía Reyes and Farina. While Thalía, 49, discusses her and Tommy's meet-cute in the clip, Sofía pokes fun at the age difference between the two female musicians. "I met him in '98," Thalía says, to which Sofía dryly replies, "I was three years old."
Earlier this season, Thalía reflected on what it means to be Latina in the music industry—and how her heritage has often left her feeling pigeonholed. She recalled a moment with an American photographer that made her uncomfortable.
"The photographer came and hand [sic] me two maracas. He said to me, 'Eso! Eso! Eso! Asi, damelo! Damelo! Hot tamale! Hot tamale!'" she said, revealing she wishes she had left the shoot. "Now, I regret that because I didn't say, ‘Pack everything, we're out of here.'"
With Latin Music Queens, Thalía and her major female co-stars continue to remind viewers that, as Gloria Estefan recently told E!, Latinos are not a monolithic community.
Latin Music Queens airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.