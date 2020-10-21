Patricia Altschul Is Adding Some Southern Charm to Your Home With HSN Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When watching Bravo's long running series Southern Charm, there one house that stands above the rest. Oh yes, we're talking about the home of Patricia Altschul.
With help from her friendly butler Michael, the reality star consistently showcases her inviting space filled with unique items. Now, she's sharing her love for decor with a new HSN collection launching online today. "I would best describe my home decor collection as high end, luxurious, and unique while also accessible and affordable," she exclusively shared with E! News.
And with the holiday season quickly approaching, there's never been a better time to launch a fresh line. "One could do their entire holiday shopping from my collection!" Patricia proclaimed. "For example, there's a great bar cart [coming soon] that would be perfect for the man in your life. And for all the women, a luxurious robe trimmed in faux Chinchilla."
Keep scrolling for even more fabulous the Patricia Altschul home collection available online at HSN.
Patricia Altschul Luxe Flamingo Printed Pillow
Add a unique touch of style to any room in your house with Patricia's decorative pillows. The face features a fun printed design on soft, faux velvet fabric with tassels on the corners.
Patricia Altschul Faux Fur Trimmed Robe
Bedtime has never been more comfortable! Enjoy a late-night martini or get cozy near a fire in Patricia's robe available in six colors.
Patricia Altschul Luxe Faux Fur Oversized Throw
Available in leopard or gray chinchilla, Patricia calls this oversized throw one of her favorite items in the collection. Prepare to elevate the décor in any room to lavish new levels.
Patricia Altschul Faux Fur House Wrap
Wrap your body with this luxurious layering piece that can be worn over almost everything, from PJs and loungewear to dresses and suits.
Patricia Altschul Luxe Cocktail Hour Printed Pillow
Cheers to this! Add some humor and personality to your room with this pillow that will make perfect sense to any and all Southern Charm viewers.
Watch Patricia when Southern Charm returns Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. only on Bravo. Plus, mark your calendars for Patricia's HSN debut on Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. EST and Oct. 27 at 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST.
