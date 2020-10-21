YouTube Star Desi Perkins Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Desi Perkins is officially a mom!

The 33-year-old YouTube star has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Steven Perkins. The social media celeb announced the happy news on Tuesday, Oct. 20 by posting a picture of the newborn's hand. "My whole world," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Fans had a feeling the little one was on the way after Desi posted a video from the hospital. "I was in pre-labor contractions for the last two and a half days, just crazy," she said. "And now, today's finally the day. I'm, like, crying because I'm so excited."

Desi first announced her pregnancy in May after undergoing in vitro fertilization. "PERKINS PRODUCE!" she wrote on Instagram at the time while giving fans their first look at her baby bump. "Our best harvest yet. Coming October 2020."

The influencer has shared her fertility journey with her fans over the years. "Our journey has been beyond difficult, but it's also been a blessing—a blessing because we knew that sharing our journey could give anyone here that's struggling with infertility a moment to feel that they're not alone in this," Desi wrote on her channel back in May. "We wanted to provide support and knowledge to whoever needed it."