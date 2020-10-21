Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Confirm Their Relationship With a Kiss

Sealed with a kiss!

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are officially an item, according to their recent PDA-filled outing. The supermodel and the Euphoria actor, who first sparked romance rumors in early September, were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 20. In the photos, the celeb couple can be seen sharing a kiss while out shopping with her dog, Milo.

As fans may recall, Kaia, 19, and Jacob, 23, first raised eyebrows last month when they stepped out for dinner together in Malibu, Calif. At the time, a source told E! News that while they're "definitely interested in each other," the stars weren't interested in putting a label on their relationship just yet.

However, things quickly heated up when Jacob accompanied the model on a trip to New York City. While there, the stars fueled relationship rumors when they were spotted holding hands while walking through Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.