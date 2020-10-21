Kim K's 40th BirthdayPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic KUWTK Moments Ever

By Allison Crist Oct 21, 2020 10:00 AMTags
Truth be told, there would be no Keeping Up With the Kardashians if it weren't for Kim Kardashian!

The businesswoman and social media influencer has been a permanent fixture on television screens everywhere since 2007, and while it's heartbreaking that the hit series will end in 2021 after seasons 19 and 20, there's no better time to look back at all of Kim's most iconic moments on the show. 

Oh, and not to mention, today is Kim's 40th birthday!

In honor of the milestone occasion, we're reminiscing on everything from the time Kim threw Kris Jenner's cell phone over the balcony—and subsequently issued one of the most meme-worthy phrases ever, "It's what she deserves,"—to all of Kim's legendary crying faces that her sister Kourtney Kardashian loves to tease her about.

Of course, there's no forgetting equally iconic moments like Kim's selfie sesh while Khloe Kardashian was on the way to jail, or the Bora Bora earring incident.

Everything You Don't Know About Kim Kardashian

Look back at all of these memories and more by scrolling through the below gallery of Kim Kardashian's most iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments ever!

Want to keep celebrating afterward? Tune in to a special KUWTK marathon today on E! or binge old seasons on Peacock!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

All the Details on E!'s Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Special and Marathon
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Fridays at 8:30 p.m., only on E!
The Butt X-Ray

Yes, at one point in Keeping Up With the Kardashians history, Kim Kardashian went to the doctor and submitted herself to a butt x-ray to prove to the world it's real. 

E!
The Diamond Earring Freakout

In a scene so famous that it's still referenced nearly 10 years later, Kim realized one of her $75,000 diamond earrings had fallen out while she was swimming in the ocean on vacation in Bora Bora. Naturally, she became hysterical—only for Kourtney Kardashian to tell her, "There's people that are dying."

E!
Sidekick Saga

Kimberly Noel Kardashian-West is responsible for the phone throw heard round the world. Who could forget Kris Jenner breaking Kim's Sidekick during a family cabin trip, leading to Kim marching up the stairs and tossing her mom's phone off the balcony and breaking it as payback?

E!
"It's What She Deserves"

Making the phone-throwing incident enough more iconic is that it led to a sinister-looking Kim saying the now-meme-worthy line, "It's what she deserves."

Putting Kourtney's Breast Milk to Good Use

Okay, technically this happened on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, but it's impossible to recall Kim's most iconic moments without recalling the time she stole Kourtney's breast milk to see if it would help her psoriasis. 

E!
Pre-Prison Pics

Ah, Kim taking selfies with a digital camera(!) while Khloe Kardashian was on her way to jail—an already legendary moment made even more memorable by Kris' comment: "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail."

E!, giphy
All the Ugly Crying

How does one witness Kim crying without thinking back to Kourtney making fun of her sister's "ugly crying face?"

E!
Pursegate

If there's one moment that will go down in reality television history, it's Kim swinging her purse at Khloe—who was feuding with the KKW Beauty owner over her purchase of a new Bentley—and shouting, "Don't be f--king rude!"

Twitter
She Said Yes!

Kanye West proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday with a giant, rented-out stadium, a 50-piece orchestra and stunning engagement ring, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras caught it all.

Kanye's Wedding Present

What better way to celebrate her impending nuptials to Kanye than by gifting him a book of her selfies? Selfish hadn't been released yet, so he was lucky enough to receive an advanced copy!

Kimye's Stunning Italian Wedding

KUWTK fans have been following Kim and Kanye's romance from the very beginning, so it felt truly special to capture even a glimpse at the couple's lavish wedding in Florence in May 2014.

Interscope Records
Fergie's ''M.I.L.F. $'' Music Video

Donning a blond wig and a tight "Got MILF?" t-shirt with high-waist acid-washed denim booty shorts, Kim made a special appearance in Fergie's music video "M.I.L.F. $," alongside fellow celeb moms like Chrissy Teigen and Ciara

E!
Christmas Copiers

Kim takes Christmas decorating very seriously. "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season," she said on KUWTK before continuing to insist throughout the episode that Kourtney and Kris were "vibe" thieves.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala Behind-the-Scenes

The Kardashian-Jenners have attended numerous Met Galas over the years, but Kim's appearance at the 2019 event was particularly special. On KUWTK, fans got to watch Kim prepare for the big night and find out that she was more nervous for the Met Gala than she was on her wedding day!

E!
The Businesswoman Rant

The mere mention of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card photo shoot is enough to give any KUWTK fan goosebumps. The arguments that it caused would continue for years—namely, Kim's gripe with Kourtney's work ethic—but we were also blessed with one of Kim's most quotable moments ever.

As she told her older sister, "Maybe if you had a f--king business you were passionate about, you'd know what it takes to run a f--king business, but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about!"

E!
The Least Interesting Sister

That same argument also produced one of Kim's most savage clapbacks, though it came at Kourtney's expense: "She's the least interesting to look at."

Thankfully, the sisters are now able to laugh at the spat. In fact, at Kourtney's 40th birthday party, she gave out custom engraved bottles of tequila, and Kim shared a photo of one that dubbed Kourtney the "most interesting" to look at!

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank
Freeing Alice Johnson

Moments like these are the ones that really matter. Season 15 of KUWTK followed Kim's foray into criminal justice reform, which included lobbying and meeting with President Donald Trump to convince him to commute the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Speaking at the White House

Kim returned to the White House last year to discuss the recently passed First Step Act, a new bill that gives nonviolent offenders the chance to re-enter society without judgement. While there, she gave a powerful speech about what she's doing to help former inmates like Alice and her journey to becoming a lawyer.

E!
Channeling Momager Kris

Kim had her own "You're doing amazing, sweetie" moment when her daughter North West took the stage at Kanye's Paris Fashion Week 2020 runway show on season 19 of KUWTK.

Happy birthday to the utterly iconic Kim Kardashian!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Fridays at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

