Naked and Afraid's Brandon Pope Charged With Voyeurism After Allegedly Spying on Bathing Teen

Naked and Afraid star Brandon Pope was arrested earlier this month, E! News can confirm.

According to an online inmate report, the 42-year-old was booked on Oct. 7 in Nashville, Arkansas and charged with voyeurism.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Naked and Afraid star, who appeared on season 11 of the long-running Discovery reality show, is accused of spying on a teenage family member who was taking a bath. The outlet reports someone inside the house called police and Pope was later arrested.

According to Southwest Arkansas Radio, who cited sheriff's investigators, authorities discovered a hole drilled under the doorknob of the bathroom door that appeared to be the angle from where alleged videos were taken.

When contacted by E! News on Oct. 20, police would only confirm that he was charged with voyeurism. TMZ and Southwest Arkansas Radio both report that Pope remains behind bars with his bail set at $50,000.