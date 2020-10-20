Why Adele's Friend Alan Carr Wants Fans to Stop Talking About Her Weight Loss

Adele's friend wants to set fire to any Internet speculation.

During an Oct. 20 episode of U.K.'s Lorraine, comedian Alan Carr said he wants fans to stop discussing his longtime pal's recent weight loss.

"She's always been gorgeous with those eyes and those lips," he said. "You sort of missed the point if you're just worried about what size knickers she wears.

Adele first shocked her fans with her transformation back in May when she celebrated her birthday. She debuted her new look on Instagram with a caption that was more focused on the global pandemic than herself.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," the 32-year-old, who is set to host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 24, wrote. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels [black heart emoji] 2020 okay bye thanks x. Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."