Dawson’s Creek Is About to Hit Netflix—Without the Original Theme Song

Imagine watching Friends without singing along to "I'll Be There for You" or 7th Heaven without mouthing its instantly-recognizable jingle?

Well, one ‘90s sitcom is about to be reintroduced to the world without the theme song that's made so many viewers feel warm and fuzzy. Dawson's Creek will hit Netflix on November 1, giving us another opportunity to fall in love with James Van Der Beek's Dawson, Katie Holmes' Joey, Joshua Jackson's Pacey, Michelle Williams' Jen, Kerr Smith's Jack and Busy Philipps' Audrey. However, there's a catch.

Netflix confirmed on Twitter that "the episodes won't have the original theme song (sorry)," which, womp, sucks because part of the fun is jamming to Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait." Why, you ask? Because the series ran into some rights issues after its six-season run, forcing new fans catching the show on DVD and streaming services to instead nod their heads to Jann Arden's "Run Like Mad," which was already used as the theme song in international markets, according to HuffPost.