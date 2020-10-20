Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Accidentally Revealed Her Pregnancy

Emma Roberts' pregnancy reveal was one she—and her mother—will never forget.

During the Oct. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 29-year-old actress looked back at how her mom, Kelly Cunningham, "spilled the beans." To set the scene, Roberts explained that her mom doesn't own a computer and that she had a flip phone up until three years ago. So, the American Horror Story star decided to buy her an iPhone for Mother's Day.

"I was, like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like, how sweet.' And it was just such a love fest," Roberts recalled. "And it was the worst thing I ever did."

First, Cunningham set up Google Alerts on Roberts. "So, she's like, 'Emma, have you seen this photo from 2010?' I was like, 'Yes, I've seen this photo,'" the Scream Queens alum said. "So, I was getting flooded with 'Is this true' and 'Have you see this and that?' I was like, 'This was a bad idea.'"