Chrishell Stause Dedicates Touching Dancing With the Stars Performance to Her Late Parents

Chrishell Stause left it all on the dance floor.
Prior to her Dancing with the Stars routine, which premiered on Oct. 19, the actress shared that she would be dedicating her performance with partner Gleb Savchenko to her later parents.
"It's such a beautiful song. I'm so emotionally connected to it," she said, referring to "Stars" by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals. "It's one of the songs that I listened to on repeat when I was dealing with the loss of my parents. The idea of creating something in their honor is really—" Chrishell then began to tear up and cut her words short.
She later continued, "Nobody would be more excited about me being here than doing this show than [my mom]. Right before I dance, I really feel her call me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show. I know my parents are with me. My mom's name was Ranae Stause and my dad's name was Jeff Stause. This dance is for them."
Earlier that day, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to explain that she lost both of her parents to cancer.
"I Stand Up for them and all families affected by cancer. I'm proud to support @SU2C to help further their mission of turning every cancer patient into a long-term survivor," she wrote. "Thank you to every one of you who have shared stories and my heart goes out to every family affected by cancer. I am so inspired by your stories of strength and survival. Carrying you all with me tonight."
With all the emotion and energy she used to perform the moving contemporary tribute, Chrishell earned her highest scores of the season.