Do it For the Girls This Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Shop Pink Products Giving Back

This October, it's time to get to know your tatas.
Every year, charities and organisations world-wide join forces to shine a spotlight on the number one diagnosed cancer amongst Australian women: Breast Cancer. While our nation is among those with the best survival rates, it is estimated that just under 20,000 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer this year alone.
Getting to know your body and knowing your genetic risk of inheriting this menacing disease could make the difference between detection and diagnosis. One Australian organization, Pink Hope, aims to empower women with the tools and knowledge to take charge of their health. Founder Krystal Barter implores everyone when it comes to breasts that "if you feel something, if you see something, if you sense something: say something."
"We know that we're in the middle of a COVID pandemic, and the healthcare landscape has changed dramatically, and people are afraid. People don't necessarily want to go to the doctors or the hospitals, or to the regular screening programs, but what we know is that cancer is still there. It's not going anywhere," says Barter. We need to make sure people are getting back into their standard treatments or screening routines, or if they are concerned that they have symptoms, to seek out help."
"We need to take our health seriously, and this month is the month," she continues. "I'm not going to stand by for another month watching women not take action, not listening to their bodies and trusting their gut and intuition."
So what can we do to help ourselves? A self-check is a great place to start. For a guided how-to, find a comfortable, cosy spot and check out the step-by-step walkthrough above. Remember, if you feel or sense something isn't right, always seek professional medical advice as soon as possible.
Let's not forget the thousands of women who are already battling through a tumultuous year, and also dealing with a Breast Cancer diagnosis. E! Staffer Kate-Marie Thorpe is among those women. Originally diagnosed in 2018 at the age of 27, earlier this year she learned her cancer had returned, spreading beyond the point of its original occurrence.
"This new diagnosis for me now means a lifetime of uncertainty. With Stage IV still being incurable, I am at the mercy of new treatment, new research and breakthroughs in technology to keep me here for as long as possible," Thorpe reveals. "Cancer knows no COVID; it has no timeline."
Her advice to all women? "Keep in touch with your body regularly, and don't put off seeing a doctor for any reason. Your health is your most important asset, don't ever take it for granted. While a checkup may seem inconvenient, it could just save your life."
There's no better time than October to donate to charities and organisations which fund and support research, helping to improve the prognosis and change the lives of so many women for the better. Beyond a direct donation, there are also several local businesses and outlets you can purchase from who are supporting the cause.
From cheeky tees to pink lippies, comfy PJs and luxe lifestyle niceties, here's our favourite Australian businesses and products to support this month that give back to Breast Cancer awareness.
Pink Hope Lipsticks & Natio Nail Polish Pack
Nail your individual look and style with these quick-drying, long-lasting nail colours that suit any mood or occasion. Free from nasty chemicals AND 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to Pink Hope's life-saving mission. It also includes four beautiful pink lipsticks, aptly named Bold, Fierce, Authentic and Empowered. Don't need it for yourself? Buy it as a gift for someone special.
NBCF 'Do it For the Girls' Tee
Why do we fund breast cancer research? So we can live in a future without fear of breast cancer. Featuring slogan ‘Do it for the Girls' emblazoned across the front, this tee is also available in light blue or bright pink. 100 per cent of the proceeds from each t-shirt takes the National Breast Cancer Foundation one step closer to their mission: zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030.
CAW Pink Products
Women empowering women is what it's all about. Penny Tsiklas, Founder and Director CAW (Crystal Activated Water) is honored to partner with Pink Hope and raise much needed funds to fight this deadly disease. Tsiklas says "Breast cancer does not discriminate, and it doesn't care how busy you are, I want all women regardless of their age or family history to be proactive with their female health." For the month of October CAW will be donating 20% of all their luxurious pink products sold back to Pink Hope.
Sussan 'The Pyjama Project 2020'
Snuggle up for a good cause in Sussan's ultra-comfortable, 100% cotton transeasonal pyjamas. Designed exclusively by artist and breast cancer survivor Lisa Sewards, these pieces have been beautifully crafted for women, by women. Even better is that $30 from each pair sold goes directly to supporting the BCNA. With relaxed styling and button-down closures, these are a great gift for anyone post-mastectomy, or even to put away as a thoughtful Christmas present.
Ettitude Pink Hope Pillowcase Set
Sleep easy knowing your dollars are going towards Breast Cancer awareness, while slumbering on these silky-soft sateen weave pillowcases. Ettitude Marketing Manager, Jess Pang, says: "We have heard wonderful feedback regarding our signature Bamboo fabric, especially from those suffering from cancer or those who are going through chemotherapy and experiencing night sweats or hot flushes. We are proud to hear our products provide a little bit of comfort to those dealing with hardship." The brand have created an exclusive, limited-edition Pink Hope pillowcase set and will be donating 100% of the profits back to the titular organization.
Maee & Co Collections
Know someone's birthday is coming up? Spoil them with a gift that truly gives back. Maee & Co create gift giving experiences where passion and purpose come together. Purchase any gift from their website and for every sale, $1 will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and other life-changing causes.
Athletikan Altis Pink Sneakers
Look good and feel good in these Athletikan sneakers. With a premium breathable woven mesh knit upper and ultra-lightweight midsole, these powerful shoes will get you running. What's even better is that 5% of the proceeds from every pair sold gets donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Bravery Co. Scarves
For Art Director and Three-Time Cancer Warrior Emily Somers, covering her head with uninspiring scarves during chemotherapy just wasn't an option. Thus, Bravery Co. was born. This beautifully designed, silk-modal scarves are soft on the scalp for anyone currently grappling with hair loss, or make a bold addition to any outfit. Designed by world-renowned illustrators like Kip&Co, Suzie Kemp and Eve Bracewell, 10% of all profits are donated to Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, who support all people going through cancer, including breast.
The Beauty Fridge Blush Range
It's time for a cool change to your beauty routine. Enter The Beauty Fridge: a chilled mini-refrigerator to store all your skincare and beauty favourites in one place. A colder environment can not only prolong the shelf life of your precious products, it may also help to aid in better absorption into the skin, all whilst calming and soothing skin. This month, $20 from the Blush range sales will be donated toThe National Breast Cancer Foundation. Get boujee for the girls!
Everyday Lingerie Co. Wash Bag
Sick of your lingerie getting ruined in the washing machine? The Everyday Lingerie Co. wash bag is the perfect way to protect and prolong the life of your garments. Put garments (lingerie, swimwear, pantyhose and other delicate items, in the bag and machine wash without worry of tangles! What's even better is that some of the proceeds are getting donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Pink Serum
For those of us lucky to have hair on our head, keep it fabulous and fight the frizzies with this cult-favourite product. Safe for colour-treated and chemically-treated hair, this serum locks in moisture for a silky-smooth finish, while also protecting from environmental and heat damage. For every unit sold of John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Pink Serum, John Frieda will donate $2 to the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).
Berlei 'The Chrissy Range' Bras
Find your perfect fit with Berlei's great range of stylish and supportive bras. From everyday styles to sport, special occasions and even post-surgery bras. With maximum support, Berlei donates 100 per cent of the proceeds from The Chrissy range (named after Chrissy Amphlett of the Divinyls) to National Breast Cancer Awareness. Look good and do good!
ghd Pink Collection
This limited-edition GHD hair straightener aims to empower women everywhere to take control and self-check against breast cancer. This straightener is proven to deliver sleeker, smoother and healthier looking hair whilst maintaining the optimum styling temperature of 185 degrees, without compromising the health of your hair. Also, $20 from every sale of the GHD Powder Pink collection goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.