Do it For the Girls This Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Shop Pink Products Giving Back

This October, it's time to get to know your tatas.

Every year, charities and organisations world-wide join forces to shine a spotlight on the number one diagnosed cancer amongst Australian women: Breast Cancer. While our nation is among those with the best survival rates, it is estimated that just under 20,000 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer this year alone.

Getting to know your body and knowing your genetic risk of inheriting this menacing disease could make the difference between detection and diagnosis. One Australian organization, Pink Hope, aims to empower women with the tools and knowledge to take charge of their health. Founder Krystal Barter implores everyone when it comes to breasts that "if you feel something, if you see something, if you sense something: say something."