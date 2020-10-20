Kim K's 40th BirthdayBillboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Top 10

Dancing With the Stars eliminated another dancer and revealed its top 10, but something just feels off this season.

By Lauren Piester Oct 20, 2020 3:00 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsCelebritiesEntertainment
Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars officially doesn't make any sense. 

As we keep saying each week, the leaderboard is all over the place and it's getting real weird. Last week, Johnny Weir got the top score of the season with two 10s. This week, he had the third lowest score of the night and ended up in the bottom two alongside the second lowest scorer, Vernon Davis, who was sent home. Meanwhile at the head of the pack, there was a four-way tie for first place. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama, Justina Machado and AJ McLean each earned all nines, giving them each 27 points. Skai Jackson, who just a couple weeks ago had the highest score, fell down to just 18 points when her TikTok dance (OK, her dance to a popular TikTok song) failed to impress. 

Pair the flip flopping scores with the voting process that still absolutely boggles the mind and we just feel like we're witnessing chaos on a weekly basis. It's not bad—just sort of wild and unpredictable—and here in the next couple of weeks, it's going to start feeling even more like Tyra Banks is just picking the bottom two out of a hat. 

In other news, Derek Hough returned to the dance floor with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert to put on quite a show. A large portion of the performance involved a surprising amount of clapping and self-slapping that we simply weren't expecting from the otherwise very sexy number but hey, we're not here to criticize Derek Hough. We would literally never ever do that. 

Keep up with all the scores for everybody who's not Derek Hough by scrolling down! 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points
Week 6: 27 points

Total: 144 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 27 points

Total: 136 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 27 points

Total: 133 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 27 points

Total: 133 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 26 points

Total: 141 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 25 points 

Total: 128 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 24 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points
Week 6: 24 points 

Total: 118 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 22 points

Total: 135 points out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 18 points 

Total: 124 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points
Week 6: 21 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

