Spotted: Celebs Rocking Leopard Print

The hosts of Daily Pop discuss this wild trend.

The fall fashion trend your favorite Daily Pop hosts are spotting celebs in left and right? Leopard print. This fierce print that doubles as a neutral looks great on Megan Fox, Teddi Mellencamp and many more celebrities this autumn.

Get the leopard print look with our fashion finds below from Lululemon and Forever21! Your finished outfit will be wild.

High-Rise Leopard Print Mini Skirt

This sexy mini skirt has a cool slit. Reviewers suggest sizing down.

$18
$14
Forever21

Align Pant 28 Inch

Lululemon's beloved Align pants come in a subtle leopard print that you can't go wrong with. These pants are super buttery-soft and comfortable.

$98
Lululemon

Up next, celeb-loved fall fashion trends we're trying. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

