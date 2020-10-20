Spotted: Celebs Rocking Leopard Print

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The fall fashion trend your favorite Daily Pop hosts are spotting celebs in left and right? Leopard print. This fierce print that doubles as a neutral looks great on Megan Fox, Teddi Mellencamp and many more celebrities this autumn.

Get the leopard print look with our fashion finds below from Lululemon and Forever21! Your finished outfit will be wild.