Coach's New Men's Outerwear Collection Is NYC Street Style at Its Best

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to men's fashion, no one has a better handle on mixing comfort and style better than top trendsetters Nigel Sylvester from the BMX world and fashion fixture Bloody Osiris. Coach tapped both to partner with on the label's new men's fall outerwear line.
Titled A New York Story, the collection, shot by photographer Joshua Kissi, gives us a glimpse into each man's hometown origins. Sylvester's was shot in Queens while Osiris' was shot in Harlem.
"I have never wavered from who I am," says Osiris. "I go through life being myself. And New York City is the epicenter of style. It's just something we're born with."
"It was important to me to share this opportunity with Coach to uplift individuals from my community who are striving to better themselves and their families," adds Sylvester.
So if you're searching for a splurge-worthy holiday gift for that special guy, look no further. Osiris and Sylvester share their fave pieces from the collection below.
Coach Leather Moto Jacket
"It brings me back to the that Lil' Wayne era," Osiris says of this classic jacket. "He was taking inspiration from Harlem."
Coach Leather Puffer Coat
This puffer is guaranteed to keep him stylish and super warm in the chilliest of weather.
Coach Cityscape Crewneck Sweater
"I knew I had to take it back home," Osiris says of this sweater. His entire campaign was shot in his hometown New York neighborhood.
Coach Reversible Shearling Hoodie
Inspired by cold New York City nights, this reversible coat will keep you warm wherever you are.
Coach Leather Trucker Jacket
"Wearing leather," says Osiris, "makes me feel like a rock star." We so agree!
Up next, get in formation for Beyoncé's second Adidas x Ivy Park drop. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!