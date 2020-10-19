Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Learning She Was Pregnant at 16 After Auditioning for Twilight

Somewhere in an alternate universe, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lily Collins are starring in Twilight.

Jamie Lynn just revealed in an Oct. 19 interview that when she was 16 years old, her managers begged her to audition for the vampire film.

"They had to force me. Force me," she told Nylon. "I remember just thinking like, ‘Y'all are insane. I'm not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?' But I went and read for that role."

If that wasn't enough to shock Twihards, the Zoey 101 star added, "I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick. Little did I know, I was pregnant."

Jamie Lynn went on to have her daughter, Maddie, who is now 12 years old. The 29-year-old actress later welcomed daughter Ivey in 2018 with husband Jamie Watson.