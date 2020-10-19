Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Recalls Attending Sex Parties Before and After He Got Sober

Tyler Posey is opening up like never before.
While appearing on the Oct. 15 episode of SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show, the Teen Wolf star was candid about sex, relationships and sobriety. In fact, the 29-year-old revealed at the time of the interview that he is 71 days sober.
"I went through a rough patch," Tyler revealed. "I'm sober now...I kind of fell out with everybody that I loved that I know. But now, I'm f--king—I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really good. It's really cool."
The actor continued, "I don't smoke weed anymore. I don't smoke weed. I don't drink, I don't drug, I don't do anything."
His sobriety, however, hasn't stopped Tyler from exploring sex parties. In fact, the actor attended one earlier this month. "I was at a party the other night where they had a table of cocaine, just a table," he shared. "And they had Holy water, which was shots with Molly in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn't give a s--t at all."
Tyler added, "It was a sex party. People were hired to perform—none of the people that I saw that attended that were like guests had sex, but I have been to other sex parties, one other one where...I was like, I wasn't part of the people who worked there, but I was, I was, uh, I was, I was doing it. But this was when I was kind of abusing stuff and myself."
Ultimately, Tyler said he is living an authentic life and urging his followers to do the same.
Back in August, the Now Apocalypse star addressed his sexuality in an Instagram Story. "I'm confident in my sexuality," he wrote at the time. "I love everybody."
Tyler said he wanted to be honest and transparent with his young followers who may view themselves as different or misunderstood.
"I know there's a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f--king get rid of that stigma of—you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn't affect you and it doesn't affect them," he explained. "And you know, the world's f--king weird and it should be and there's too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially. And so, I don't know, I really didn't have a plan for saying that s--t. I just felt compelled."