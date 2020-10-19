Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley Sets the Record Straight On That Diamond Ring

Roses and rings!

Clare Crawley might be looking for love on the latest season of The Bachelorette, but she's already found a keeper... in a diamond ring that is. As of late, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the 39-year-old star wearing a shiny sparkler on her wedding finger.

However, The Bachelorette lead is setting the record straight on her jewelry piece. In a detailed Instagram post, Clare explained the real reason she's been flashing the band around. Spoiler: it has a whole lot of meaning.

"People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why," the hairstylist began her caption on Monday, Oct. 19. "The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love."

"In the past," Clare continued, "I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty."