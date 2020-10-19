Here's Proof Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Love Recreating Their Engagement Photo Pose

A picture is really worth a thousand words.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posed for a new black and white portrait tied to the special edition of their TIME100 Talks, coming out Tuesday, Oct. 20.
While the couple's smile and impeccable fashion style is enough to get royal fans excited, it may just be Meghan's pose that has romantics buzzing.
In the new photo captured by Matt Sayles, Prince Harry was seen resting on the arm of a chair. As for his wife, Meghan was sitting in a chair with her arm draped over her husband's legs.
If the pose looked familiar, you're not alone. Fans quickly recalled the couple's engagement photos where Meghan rested her arm on Prince Harry's lap.
Poses aside, Prince Harry and Meghan's new portrait marks their first since stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.
Back in January 2020, the couple made a major statement about their future. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in a statement posted on Instagram. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
Since then, the couple has moved to Southern California where they have tried to raise their 17-month-old son Archie Harrison away from the public eye.
At the same time, the proud parents are committed to working with organizations that make a difference for others around the world.
This week, Prince Harry and Meghan will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, TIME's series of virtual conversations that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action.
And although the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the pair from accomplishing everything they envisioned, Prince Harry previously provided a glimpse into their quarantine life.
"We've been working really, really hard and completely understand and get how challenging this is for absolutely everyone," the Duke of Sussex explained in an interview with Malala Yousafzai earlier this month. "The longer it goes on the more it's going to be felt especially from a mental health aspect. This is a really unifying moment to bring everyone together and acknowledge what everyone has been through, this traumatic experience, wherever you are in the world."