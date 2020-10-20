From Kelsea Ballerini to Luke Bryan, See the Country Artist Nominees Taking Over the 2020 PCAs

Kim K's 40th BirthdayBillboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

NOV. 16, 2020
Grab your blue jeans and a ice cold beer, because its time to vote for your favorite country artists!

2020 was a great time to be a country music fan, and an even better time to be a country music artist! Our favorite stars found ways to bring the country flavor with their own personal twists. Kelsea Ballerini's song "Club" was the perfect Friday night jam for any girls night out. Plus, songs like "Cool Again" by new-dad Kane Brown really managed to keep us grooving.

Both Ballerini and Brown are up for the Country Artist of 2020 award at this year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and they are accompanied by other major artists, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

So which star is going to strap on their cowboy boots and take the stage to become the Country Star of 2020?! It's up to you to decide!

See what all the country artist nominees have been up to this year below and go to the official voting site to vote your favorites.

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 15.

NBC
Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is the reigning champion of the Country Artist award at the E! People's Choice Awards, having won in both 2018 and 2019. Will he be able to make this year his lucky charm?! The singer has had a great 2020 with a recent single "Happy Anywhere" with his long-time girlfriend and fellow musician Gwen Stefani.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kane Brown

Kane Brown is the underdog of the country music industry. Since stepping on the scene, Brown has been fighting for a spot among some of the greatest singers of all time. He blends classic country with contemporary beats, and has amassed a following and fan group that speaks for itself. This year he's also hosting the CMT Awards.

Jason Edwards/Newspix/Rex/REX
Keith Urban

Keith Urban is a fan favorite in the country music scene. The musician has been making his mark on the industry for more than 3 decades and continues to outdo himself with his music and staying true to his country roots. He also expanded his horizons by releasing the song "One Too Many" with P!nk earlier this year.

Photo by imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini marches to the beat of her own drum, which has made her standout in a crowded field. She's also been very outspoken about women in country music and how they are treated within the industry, and she's been a driving force for change both on-stage and behind the scenes. She also stayed busy during quarantine and dropped the surprise album Ballerini in September

Getty Images/Scott Dudelson for Verizon Up
Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is always a mainstay in the country category. From his classic hits that the fans have come to know and love, to his hit 2020 single "One Margarita," Bryan is always finding ways to add his own special flavor to the country scene. He's a force to be reckoned with.

Scott Legato/Getty Images
Luke Combs

Luke Combs is continuing to make his mark in the country music genre. The 30-year-old's hit 2019 song "This One's For You" made him a household name, and he continues to pave a way for his brand of sweet down-home country. His 2020 song "Lovin' On You" has also been quickly climbing the country charts.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Miranda Lambert

Don't mess with Miranda Lambert! The blonde bombshell created a brand for herself with her edgy country music and outspoken attitude. She remains one of the strongest vocalist in country music and has no plans of slowing down. Both her singles "Bluebird" and "Settling Down" continue to climb the charts and prove why she's a classic country queen. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett continues to blaze his own trail on the country charts. He's a bonafide hit maker with songs like "It Goes Like This," "Make Me Wanna" and "Beer With Jesus" cementing him as one of the all-time greats in the country scene. While 2020 has proved difficult for many, he did drop an uplifting song "Be A Light" in April for fans.

