Get Fresh-Faced and Fancy-Free with These Lightweight Beauty Favourites

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get that glow!
While #WokeUpLikeThis may be true for some, others of us may need a little touch of somethin' somethin' to get that ‘rolled-out-of-bed-like-a-Disney-Princess' look.
Fear not, because help is at hand in the form of new-gen cosmetics paving the way for a lighter, breezier complexion. Think dewy skin, fluttery lashes, juicy lips and sheer cheeks with just a dash of colour. Summer is also on its way, so your skin will be thanking you for a chance to shine though under minimal layers.
Get the look and add some of these new products to your beauty bag—which one will become your fave?
Oxygenetix Foundation Acne Control
PSA: Kourtney Kardashian's ride-or-die foundation is now available to purchase in Australia! This skin-loving formula is recommended by celebs and dermatologists alike for its breathable, healing formula. A favourite of PCAs Australian Social Star of 2020 Nominee Martha Kalifatidis, the formula packs in salicylic acid, a powerhouse ingredient for unclogging pores that treats existing breakouts, and assists in preventing new reactions.
Lightweight and natural-matte on the face, the coverage is still plentiful enough if you do decide to pop on a full face. In 14 shades, it's also easy to find a tonal match. "I have it in a few shades, so it matches my skin if I'm tan," Kardashian explains, adding that she's currently using the Almond colour.
Sante by Enjo Limited Edition Insta Glow Mint
We promised you fresh-faced, and it doesn't get much cleaner than this! Prepare your face for the ultimate base with the face cleansing mitt, which uses super-fine fibre technology to seek out and remove dirt for a deep-down clean.
Enjo were the first to market with this tech, so you can bet they'll deliver a superior cleanse. Just add water, wipe gently over the face and voila! - you're ready for skincare. It's also seriously plush for a soft, sensitive wash. As a bonus, the pack comes with makeup-removing so you can take off the day when the sun goes down.
YSL Vernis À Lèvres Water Stain Gloss
Plumped lips? Natural colour? Water-like gloss? No need to compromise, have it all with the newest lip addition to the YSL family. Perfect your pout with 12 ‘your-lips-but-better' shades, stepping out in a comfortable and unsticky lip gloss with staying power.
The vinyl-like shine is attributed to the aloe vera and mallow flower extracts which both nourish and nurture the lips. Wrapped in stunning rose gold packaging, these beauties are limited edition, so get your hands on them faster than you can say 'Emily in Paris'.
MAC Studio Face And Body Foundation
Get back into MAC in this beauty community favourite, now with an expanded shade range, and online ‘Find Your Match' tool to correctly find your shade coming out of winter. Using your smartphone, this ingenious technology guides you via the camera to identify your natural skin tone and match it with a shade from the MAC range. You can even try adjacent shades to your match in case you'd rather go more cool or warm toned!
The Studio Face and Body Foundation has a dewy, natural finish which lets skin peek through for the ultimate sheer-to-medium finish. It's also water resistant and suitable for sensitive skin, ideal for summer days by the pool or beachside.
Breeze Balm Lip Tint
Hello? Yes, this is Summer calling! Drench your lips in lasting hydration with an ultra-juicy formula that contains just a hint of colour. Follow the success of their lip balms, Breeze Balm have taken it up a notch with their latest release containing 100% pure lanolin & beeswax. With scents like pineapple and grape, this nourishing, rich formula is hydrating on the lips but never sticky or goopy.
Try the Grape Sorbet for a pop of berry on the pout, or throw on Pineapple Pash for a hint of sparkle and sheer pink. It's like the tropics in a tube!
Nikkia Joy Cosmetics Velvet Finishing Powder
While powder may not always be considered ‘fresh-faced', but anyone with oily skin will tell you it's a must-have for keeping your skin flawless and fresh all-year round. Beauty Youtuber and former PCAs Australian Social Star nominee Nikkia Joy knows a thing or two about taming an oily complexion, and her own brand of loose powder is one of the best around.
Infusing skincare and cosmetics makes for the ultimate smoothing and mattifying powder, while deeply conditioning to improve skin condition & hydration. Tried and tested, this is one to add to cart to get you through summer.
RMS Master Radiance Base
A word about our weakness: We're totally addicted to (this) base. Use it like you would a primer, work it into your foundation or spot apply on the cheekbones—any way you mix it, it's luminous. Formulated with jojoba, chia and meadowfoam seed oils, this glowing pot of wonders has a stiff cream texture that melts into the skin for a perfected complexion.
It also works to hydrate, firm and smooth the skin, so it's essentially like a built-in filter. With lighter and darker shade options, you may want to stock up on a few pots for summer.
Karen Murrell Lipstick in Cordovan Natural
Call off the search: the perfect summer nude is here. Lightweight yet pigmented, this fresh, flattering formula will be your newest handbag staple. A perfect dance of toasted cinnamon and peachy highlights dazzles upon the lips, making the pout appear fuller and plump. This is also aided by the cinnamon within the lipstick itself, which also scents the bullet.
As the shade most worn by founder Karen Murrell herself, this versatile, universal shade glides on for an effortless, semi-gloss application for any look.
Charlotte Tilbury Push Up Lashes! Mascara
If you only put on one thing as you leave the house, make it this flirty, airy mascara. Hard-working for 24hrs, the newest formula from Charlotte Tilbury uses a super lash-lifting polymer to deliver long, amplified lashes, making the eyes appear wider and more awake. An innovative brush with diamond-shaped bristles coats every lash from root to tip, amplifying the natural lash shape while lifting and defining.
Forget lash fallout with the KERESTORE conditioning element, which nurtures and thickens individual strands upon the eye. Smudge-proof and budge-proof, this new mascara is a no-brainer.
Mesoestetic Mesoprotech Melan 130 Pigment Control
If you've always wanted to go bare-faced but pigmentation is a concern, this may be the gateway product that opens your world to the natural look. A dual-effect lotion, the SPF50 is strong enough to protect the skin from harsh sun damage which can add to already-present pigmentation, while skin-loving ingredients prevent the appearance of future sunspots and visible signs of premature ageing.
This lightweight fluid holds a luxurious but inoffensive scent upon the skin, and is comfortable to wear all-day long. The best feature? The lotion is lightly tinted in a universally flattering shade, offering light coverage and glow. CC cream and sun protection in one!
KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Blush
Gone are the days when KVD Vegan Beauty meant a full-coverage, totally opaque complexion. Looking towards the light, the Everlasting Blush is as delicate as a rose, and buttery soft to boot. Just one sweep across the cheek of this soft-matte powder is enough to deliver a blooming flush to the face.
In six flattering shades, there's something to compliment every look from neutral and nuanced to bronzed and peachy. This finely milled powder sits pretty inside the black petal compact—a perfect addition to any makeup vanity.
