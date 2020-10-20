Get Fresh-Faced and Fancy-Free with These Lightweight Beauty Favourites

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get that glow!

While #WokeUpLikeThis may be true for some, others of us may need a little touch of somethin' somethin' to get that ‘rolled-out-of-bed-like-a-Disney-Princess' look.

Fear not, because help is at hand in the form of new-gen cosmetics paving the way for a lighter, breezier complexion. Think dewy skin, fluttery lashes, juicy lips and sheer cheeks with just a dash of colour. Summer is also on its way, so your skin will be thanking you for a chance to shine though under minimal layers.

Get the look and add some of these new products to your beauty bag—which one will become your fave?