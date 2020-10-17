Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Seemingly Twin in Black-and-White Outfits

What's black and white, and adorable all over the globe? New couple Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch, apparently.

On Friday, Oct. 16, Rebel posted a photo of her and her new man Jacob in the hallway of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The couple wore black and white outfits that seemed very coordinated. Or, maybe these two are spending so much time together, their personal styles are starting to rub off!

One person who loved the photo was Jacob himself, who wrote in the comments, "I'm a lucky guy," followed by a heart emoji.

Rebel and Jacob made their red carpet debut in September, when Rebel took the entrepreneur as her date to the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco. There, they hung out with stars like Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren, whom they even shared a helicopter ride with, per the Pitch Perfect star's Instagram. Later on the trip, Rebel and Jacob were seen hanging out on a boat.