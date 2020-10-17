Kim Kardashian Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Bikini Shirt Dress Inspired by Her Body

Kim Kardashian is serving bawdy... quite literally!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is only days away from celebrating a milestone birthday—her 40th—and she's already being showered with gifts from her nearest and dearest.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to show off a custom-made Alexander Wang dress.

In fact, the designer created one fabulous number that looked similar to a bikini shirt dress you'd find at a boardwalk. However, Alexander imprinted Kim's body on the design and decked it out in a sea of crystals.

"HBD to the most iconic body of our generation," Alexander expressed in a handwritten note, which the beauty mogul displayed on her Instagram Stories. "What better way than to crystalize it!"

"Best birthday gift," Kim captioned the post of her modeling the dazzling number, as well as the label's diamond-studded sandal heels. "I can't believe Alexander Wang took a pic of my body and printed it on this chain mail!!!"