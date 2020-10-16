Chadwick Boseman's Wife Files Probate Case After Actor Dies Without Will

Chadwick Boseman's widow Taylor Simone Ledward is asking the courts to make her an administrator with limited authority over her late husband's estate.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Ledward filed the probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The documents, which also list Boseman's parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, note that the actor died "intestate," meaning he did not have a will. The estimated value of the Black Panther star's estate is listed in court documents as $938,500.

Ledward's legal move comes less than two months after her husband passed away from a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement read on his verified social media accounts. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."