DJ Khaled Says He's "Working On" Baby No. 3 Plans With Wife Nicole

DJ Khaled is ready to be a girl dad.
On Friday, Oct. 16's all-new Daily Pop, the 44-year-old hit maker caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester and revealed his hope for a third child with wife Nicole Tuck. As E! readers may recall, DJ Khaled and Nicole share two sons together, Asahd, 3, and Aalam, eight months.
"I told her I want a girl," DJ Khaled relayed to Justin. "You know we got to get a queen part of the team, another queen. And I'll be like, 'Another queen like you, you know what I'm saying?' And I'm working on it. I'm trying."
And, from what DJ Khaled gushed about his "best friend" and wife, we're not surprised that he's eager to have another baby.
"She's my queen, and she has my back," the chart topper shared about Nicole. "And, when I say she has my back, she's the best mother in the world, you know what I'm saying? I tell her every day, 'You're the best mother in the world.'"
He continued, "I love her, she's incredible and God blessed me with her. And she's mad real and she's just my partner-in-crime, she's my best friend. I love her."
Regardless, the record producer's boys are still his world. Case in point: For Asahd's fourth birthday, which is on Oct. 23, DJ Khaled plans to gift the youngster a yacht. Yes, you read that correctly.
"He asked for a yacht, he asked for a PJ mask, he asked for Blippi, he wants a new four-wheeler bike, he wants so much stuff," he expressed. "And we're gonna go get him everything he wants."
Nothing less for the king of collaboration's son.
Currently, DJ Khaled is working with Amazon Music and LeBron James and Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company for an original podcast, titled The First One.
DJ Khaled was understandably "excited" about the new venture, which launched exclusively on Amazon Music on Oct. 15.
"That's greatness that's right there," he noted. "It starts off with a conversation like that and leads through where we at now in our careers—and all the other great stuff in between. I only want to talk about greatness, and I want to motivate and inspire. And, you know what, it's not a bad job to [be] talking to my friends that are icons."
For DJ Khaled's full interview, watch the Daily Pop highlight above.