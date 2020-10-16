Mena Suvari Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby at 41

Mena Suvari is expecting an American beauty of her own.

In an interview with People, Mena revealed that she is pregnant with her and Michael Hope's first baby. The news comes nearly two years after the duo said "I do" during an intimate 2018 ceremony.

Mena shared that she and Michael started trying for a baby earlier this year, which was more emotionally taxing than she expected. "You expect that it'll happen and it didn't," she said, explaining that she used ovulation sticks to track her fertility. "I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out."

At 41, Mena joked that she felt there was "this air of like, I've got one foot in the grave and good luck."

"It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating," she shared. "I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens."