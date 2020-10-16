Heart of A Beat: G-Eazy and blackbear Talk Making Hit Songs After 10 Years of Friendship

What happens when two musical forces come together to create? Pure magic, usually. But while we all get to enjoy the end result on repeat, we rarely hear about the steps the artists took to get there. In E! News' new series Heart of A Beat, the stars pull back the curtain on the collaborative process behind their hit songs.

A handsome rapper who likes Taco Bell?

That's just one of the things singer and producer blackbear has learned about his friend, rap superstar G-Eazy, through their years of collaborative friendship. The two hitmakers met almost a decade ago and still remain good friends today. After first working together on "Remember You" off the rapper's debut album These Things Happen in 2014, the two are back with another collaboration, "Hate The Way," out Friday, Oct. 16.

Though quarantine kept the two from recording together in person this time around, they were able to finish the song separately in a few hours and, when it was safer, reunite for the music video. And even better? Fans will get to see them perform their new song together for the first time during blackbear's virtual concert on Wednesday, Oct. 21.