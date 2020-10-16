Sam Smith Got Kicked Off a Dating App for This Hilarious Reason

Sam Smith is ready to mingle.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired on Oct. 15, the Grammy winner confessed that they're still very much on the "front line with all the single people" and has tried the dating apps during quarantine. However, one app just didn't want them to flourish.

"Andy, I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK. I don't know if you have it there," the "Stay with Me" singer told host Andy Cohen. "They chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."

Andy reminded them, "That's why I wanted you to—that same thing has happened to me on dating apps, but that's why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone on there that can verify you," so Sam agreed to try Tinder next.