Australian Fashion Week Is Getting a Major Shake-Up

Aussie fashion has a new name.
Today, IMG announced that Afterpay, the tech juggernaut and bane of our bank statements, has secured the naming rights to Australian Fashion Week.
The debut Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) is set for next year, scheduled from May 31 through June 4 (block out your calendars now!) Carriageworks and other select venues around Sydney, will play host to designers unveiling their Resort 2022 collections.
It will be the event's delayed 25th anniversary, after this year's shows were cancelled due to COVID-19.
But a new name isn't the only change in the wind; the 2021 event also promises new technologies and fresh show formats, marrying live shows with digital activations.
Gone are the days where Fashion Week was just for the glitterati. From 2021, everyone will be able to get their fashion fix with a new initiative called Afterpay Australian Fashion Week: The Experience, offering tickets and VIP packages to selected shows to consumers.
While the pinnacle event on the Australian fashion calendar will still predominantly be wholesale-focused, the festival's new partnership with Afterpay means we can likely expect to see more see-now-buy-now offerings from designers next year. So if you see a jacket on the runway you just gotta have, it could be in your cart before you can say "sashay, shante".
The global pandemic has sent the fashion industry into a spiral; shopfronts have closed, magazines are thinner, and we've openly embraced loungewear as the new workwear.
Recognising the tremendous challenges faced by Australian labels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in the event's history, designer participation fees have also been waived by Afterpay.
"Now more than ever, we recognise the need to come together to ensure the Australian fashion industry will continue to thrive for decades to come," said Natalie Xenita, Executive Director of IMG's fashion events group, Asia-Pacific region.
IMG will work closely with the New South Wales government to ensure strict COVID-19 protocols for the event, according to Xenita, who is also keenly eyeing the results currently being tallied from IMG's digital initiatives at last month's virtual New York Fashion Week.
It's an exciting time for the Aussie fashion industry, bolstered by a commitment to accessibility, diversity, and sustainability.
Mary your diary: the inaugural Afterpay Australian Fashion Week is set to take place from May 31 to June 4, 2021.