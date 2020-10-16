Australian Fashion Week Is Getting a Major Shake-Up

Aussie fashion has a new name.

Today, IMG announced that Afterpay, the tech juggernaut and bane of our bank statements, has secured the naming rights to Australian Fashion Week.

The debut Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) is set for next year, scheduled from May 31 through June 4 (block out your calendars now!) Carriageworks and other select venues around Sydney, will play host to designers unveiling their Resort 2022 collections.

It will be the event's delayed 25th anniversary, after this year's shows were cancelled due to COVID-19.

But a new name isn't the only change in the wind; the 2021 event also promises new technologies and fresh show formats, marrying live shows with digital activations.