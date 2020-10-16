Twitter Wants Allison Janney to Play the Voter Named Paulette Who Just Called Donald Trump "So Handsome"

If you thought you'd seen it all, think again.
The 2020 presidential election has been filled with more viral moments than any of the past elections combined—and that's no exaggeration. This month, a fly became famous after landing on Vice President Mike Pence's head. And not famous in the sense that it was briefly mentioned in passing. No, said insect literally caught the attention of Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and now has it's own Twitter account.
But the fly's 15-minutes of fame are over, because Paulette Dale is stepping into the spotlight.
The undecided voter tried to shoot her shot with President Donald Trump while participating in NBC's Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 15. Dressed in a wonderfully patriotic outfit that was all colors of the American flag, Paulette stepped forward and told the Commander in Chief of the United States, "I have to say, you have a great smile."
Flustered, she began to giggle before adding, "You're so handsome when you smile."
The president was flattered and thanked Paulette, before he and Savannah Guthrie moved on to the real matter at hand, the Nov. 3 election.
Paulette's brazen flirtation with the president is all the Internet can talk about though.
One Twitter user is already advocating for a certain actress to portray Paulette in the forthcoming (and fake) reenactment of the town hall. They tweeted, "JUST ANNOUNCED: Academy Award recipient, Allison Janney, has signed on to play the part of 'Paulette' in the Fox live action retelling on tonight's Presidential Town Hall."
Another Twitter user added, "Please God! Tell me @AllisonBJanney will play Paulette Dale this week on @SNL???"
No word yet on whether the Mom star is interested in the role, but there are rumors that Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is in talks with the studio. And by talks, we mean she's most likely to play Paulette since she's on the cast.
