Justin Bieber Slams “Disrespectful” Fans for Loitering at His Home

Justin Bieber's fans might have the best of "Intentions," but the singer isn't having it.

On Wednesday night, Justin told his fans off for invasively loitering outside of his home.

"How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Oct. 14, mere moments after taking home the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay.

The 26-year-old added in his rebuke, "This is not a a hotel. It's my home."

Perhaps the Saturday Night Live stress is getting to him... The pop star will be in New York ahead of his Oct. 17 performance on SNL alongside host Issa Rae, the creator and star of HBO's Insecure. Justin is expected to perform songs from his 2020 album, Changes, which features the fan-faves "Yummy," "Intentions" and "Forever."