From Psycho to The Grudge: All the Horror Movies You Can Watch on Peacock

There's nothing like curling up with some popcorn and putting on a good horror movie—spooky season or not—and now, you can do just that thanks to Peacock's generous offering of scary flicks.

The NBCUniversal streaming service is home to iconic classics and modern favorites alike, so there's truly something for every type of horror fan! From genre-definers such as Psycho and The Birds to the franchises that have practically created categories of their own like The Purge, you're sure to wind up streaming scary movies year-round.

Not sure where exactly to start? Don't worry—we've rounded up a list of every single horror movie available on Peacock.

Among the many offerings: Sinister, Vertigo, You're Next, The Grudge, American Psycho...the list goes on and on! Heck, you can even take a trip back to the 1930s with Frankenstein (and, of course, the equally fantastic Bride of Frankenstein and Son of Frankenstein!).