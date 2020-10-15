Lily Collins Revealed Her Emily in Paris Character's Age—and Now We're Confused

While fans have been caught up in the reverie that is Netflix's Emily in Paris, Lily Collins has just confirmed something about her character that proves this show is truly a fantasy.

If you haven't fallen down the very fashionable rabbit hole and binged Sex and the City creator Darren Star's latest rom-com series, then let's get you up to speed: Collins plays the titular character, Emily Cooper, a stylish go-getter who gets offered a one-year job at her marketing firm to go to Paris after her boss (Kate Walsh) discovers she is pregnant and decides not to go.

The opportunity is a big deal career-wise. In fact, Emily tells her boyfriend Doug in the first episode that if she goes, she's guaranteed a promotion to Senior Brand Manager when she returns. And so, the series unfolds from there.

Of the many things that viewers have raised their eyebrows at about the show, a new tidbit from Collins' latest interview with British Vogue has sparked some more chatter online. When asked how old the character is supposed to be and what her level of professional experience is, the actress revealed she's an unexpectedly young 20-something.

"I don't believe we've ever given her a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she's pretty fresh out of college," Collins told the website. "Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she's like, 22-ish."