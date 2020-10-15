Sophie Turner Shares the Sweet Gift Natalie Portman Sent for Baby Willa

Willa Jonas is only a few months old but she's already scoring some pretty cool presents.

On Oct. 14, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of a children's book sent from Natalie Portman. The hardcover book, titled Natalie Portman's Fables, was a present from the Black Swan star herself, who Sophie thanked in the caption. The collection of stories is slated to be released on Oct. 20, so the 24-year mother has early access to the magic inside.

It was first reported on July 22 that Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, Willa, into the world.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative told E! News.

No different than before parenthood, Sophie and Joe have kept their personal lives, including their daughter, away from the press and off of social media.

In September, the couple made their first appearance after becoming parents. They took a stroll down an Los Angeles street in loungewear.