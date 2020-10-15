See Hoda Kotb Thank the Man Who Found Her Cell Phone in Heartwarming Video

Not all heroes wear capes.

In an Oct. 14 video uploaded to Instagram, Today anchor Hoda Kotb proved there are still good Samaritans in the world. In the caption, Hoda shared her journey of losing and finding her cell phone.

"So today I was in the park with my kids.. when we got home I realized my cellphone was missing... I must have dropped it somewhere in riverside park!" she explained. "My friend dialed my number hoping someone would see the phone and pick it up-- and STAN LEVINE answered."

The journalist continued, "He said ‘I found your phone in the park..I will wait here with it until you come back. You will recognize me because I am the guy with the walker.' Thank you Stan! Good people all around."

This is a spot of positive for the mother of two who, just a few weeks ago, experienced a horrible act of bullying. During an Oct. 14 episode of Just the Sip, the 56-year-old revealed that she received a letter to her home criticizing her for becoming "a parent later in life."