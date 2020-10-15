Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Liberty

Motherhood looks good on Meg.

On Oct. 14, Meghan McCain was all smiles in the first photo shared of baby Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. The Instagram photo, simply captioned, "Bliss [heart emoji][Statue of Liberty emoji]" captured Meghan holding the sleeping baby in a pink blanket.

Liberty is the first child of The View co-host and her husband Ben Domenech. It was announced on Twitter through the ABC show's account that Liberty was born on Sept. 28.

Just over a week after giving birth, Meghan let fans know what motherhood has been like for her through a touching Instagram post shared on Oct. 8.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," the caption began. "Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."