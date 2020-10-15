The Bachelorette's Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum Break Up After 8 Years of Marriage

It's over for this beloved Bachelor Nation couple.
Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum have decided to call it quits after eight years of marriage. The duo shares two kids together—Fordham Rhys and Essex Reese.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, they both took to their Instagram accounts to share the breakup news with their followers.
"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness, J.P began his post. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."
J.P. reassured his thousands of followers that he and Ashley came to this decision amicably.
"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision," he continued, "that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage."
For the reality TV personality, he said that he and Ashley realized "we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot."
"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we'll always cherish," he explained. "Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest live our lives apart."
The star also asked that his fans and followers "respect" his and Ashley's privacy, as they continue to navigate their separation.
"Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie," he expressed. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."
For her part, Ashely echoed J.P.'s sentiments in her Instagram statement. "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," she captioned her post.
"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten," she continued. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."
She concluded, "Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."
Last December, J.P. was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder, in which a person's immune system can cause damage to the nerves, weaken the muscles and cause paralysis in some cases.
"Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can't do it," J.P. said at the time. "Picking up my kids, can't do it. Wiping your ass, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one."
Ashley shared her support on Instagram Stories. "He is in treatment and doing well," she posted. "It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment."