Lizzo Makes Powerful Statement at 2020 Billboard Music Awards: "Refuse to Be Suppressed"

Music's biggest night is officially in full swing!

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards might hit differently this year since some of it is being recorded virtually, but that doesn't mean it's nothing short of spectacular. For one, Kelly Clarkson is already wowing the crowd with her hosting skills (for the third year in a row, might we add!) and her opening number, in which she performed "Higher Love."

Kelly isn't the only one stealing the star-studded show. All eyes were on Lizzo, who won the award for Top Song Sales Artist on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Accepting her award, the star took a moment to encourage people to vote in the upcoming presidential election and to use their voice for good.

"I just want to say, thank you to Billboard, thank you to Atlantic, thank you to team Lizzo," she began. "Thank you to everyone who listens to my music and supported me."