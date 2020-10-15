Kelly Clarkson Brings a "Higher Love" to Kick Off the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Grab your popcorn and favorite refreshment because the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are in full effect!

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, music's biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops to give viewers a show to remember. Although the annual ceremony was partially recorded virtually this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean celebrities aren't bringing the wow factor.

Case in point? Kelly Clarkson has brought her A-game as the host of the event—a title she's held for three years in a row now! For her opening number, Kelly kicked off the ceremony with an incredible rendition of Steve Winwood's original hit, "Higher Love."

Along with her performance, her ensemble was full of glitz and glamour. She lit up the room with a sparkly gold dress that featured a waterfall of ruffles, a plunging neckline and jewels that wrapped all around. Her beauty was also on-point, as she donned slick straight hair and an effortless makeup look.