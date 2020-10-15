People's Choice AwardsBillboard Music AwardsSonglandShop E!VideosPhotos

Score Jaw-Dropping Deals on These Bestsellers at Kohl's Huge Home Sale

Cozy up your space for fall with these home buys from Cuisinart, Koolaburra by UGG and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 15, 2020 10:00 AMTags
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.

With so much time spent at home in 2020, we've been upgrading our space with new appliances and cozy accents. And we definitely intend to take full advantage of the awesome home sale currently happening at Kohl's, which ends on Oct. 18.

Below, some bestsellers we've spotted at the sale from Cuisinart, Koolaburra by UGG and more! Be sure to snap them up before they're gone.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

Upgrade your coffee game with this stainless steel, programmable coffeemaker. It allows you to select your desired brew strength, among other helpful features.

$130
$100
Kohl's

Koolaburra by UGG Bella Throw

This super cozy faux fur throw comes in five colors. It makes a great gift.

$67
$50
Kohl's

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer

This awesome appliance grills, air crisps, bakes, roasts, dehydrates and broils. It has an XL size to make enough food for the whole family.

$330
$280
Kohl's

KitchenAid Artisan Five Quart Stand Mixer

How pretty is the retro hue of this stand mixer? It has 10 mixing speeds.

$380
$300
Kohl's

Shark ION Robotic Vacuum

A robotic vacuum to do all the work for us? Sign us up. This one can be controlled via an app or voice control.

$300
$220
Kohl's

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

Cook healthier alternatives with this toaster oven with a built in air fryer. Apart from air frying, it also allows you to bake, broil, warm, toast, convection bake and convection broil.

$250
$200
Kohl's

The Big One Cool Flow Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Burning up in your sleep? Add on this gel memory foam mattress topper that improves air flow and dissipates heat and moisture. It's antimicrobial and comes in every bed size.

$90
$46
Kohl's

Altavida 12-Pound Faux Mink to Microfiber Weighted Blanket

With the stress of these uncertain times, you won't have to ask us twice to cuddle up under a soothing weighted blanket. This one comes in six colors and prints and weighs 12 pounds.

$80
$30
Kohl's

Instant Pot Duo Nova Seven-in-One Programmable Pressure Cooker

Don't pass up this sweet deal on an Instant Pot. It's available in four different sizes.

$100
$80
Kohl's

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker

Make all the drinks with this coffee, latte and cappuccino maker. It'll save you trips to the coffeeshop. 

$250
$190
Kohl's

NutriBullet PRO 900 Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender

You'll love the convenience of a NutriBullet blender, plus it comes in 12 different colors to match your kitchen design. 

$100
$68
Kohl's

Up next, Nordstrom's best deals: A price-matching sale + an extra 25% off all clearance. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

