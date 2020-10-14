Lily Collins Shows Off a Très Chic Emily in Paris Beauty Look

Two words: Très chic!

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has already mastered the art of French girl beauty. But luckily for those who haven't, the actress is giving fans of the hit Netflix television series a peek inside her daily routine by sharing the products she uses to achieve the ultimate Parisian lewk.

Filming a 13-minute tutorial for Vogue, the 31-year-old star raves, "I'm gonna walk you through my skincare routine and I'm gonna take you through a clean day-to-night look with a little nod to Parisian glamour."

Lily surprisingly kicks things off with a throat spray and follows up with an essential oil, which she describes as a "little touch of magic." She adds, "It's a good way to start the day!"

Of course, the actress understands the importance of using skincare products before diving into makeup. That's why she preps her skin with a cleanser, a toner, a serum that she applies with a luxurious emerald green jade roller, a face mist, a lip scrub and a lip balm.