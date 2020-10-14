Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande: Don't Look Up Has All of Your Favorite Stars

For his upcoming film about outer space, Adam McKay has gathered up quite the star-studded cast.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Netflix confirmed the big names slated for one of the writer and director's next projects: Don't Look Up. The movie, which is slated for the streaming giant, will feature some names you've definitely heard of: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan.

As the Netflix Film Twitter account perfectly put it, "The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic."

While we wrap our heads around this truly stellar cast, you might be wondering what the movie is actually about. While much still isn't known about the performers' individual characters, we do know the movie centers, as a press release put it, on "two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth."