Here's What Mel C Really Thinks of A Spice Girls Reunion

Mel C knows what the fans really, really want.

During a live Oct. 14 interview on British television show Lorraine, the former Spice Girl also known as Sporty Spice revealed there may be a reunion tour in the works for the iconic girl group.

"Well you know we had the most incredible year last year playing stadiums all across the UK and islands and we have got to do it again," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "We talk about it all the time. Of course, this year has thrown everything into chaos."

The "Fearless" singer continued, "I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay getting [the] Spice Girls back on stage, but I'm doing everything within my power to make that happen."

With the Spice Girls coming up on their 25th anniversary as a group, Lorraine asked the 46-year-old artist if it's too soon to do a band biopic, to which Mel C replied, "I think it's a perfect time really."