Christina Anstead Says She’s “Beyond Grateful” for Flip or Flop Journey Even After “Divorces”

Christina Anstead has no regrets about the HGTV series that skyrocketed her and her family to fame. In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Christina wrote how appreciative she was to have the show in her life, even with all of her personal ups and downs.
"I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," Christina recalled in the post. "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot. God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide."
Christina and her Flip or Flop co-star, then-husband Tarek El Moussa, began flipping houses following the 2008 real estate crash. Tarek saw an opportunity for the pair to turn their career into a TV show, and in 2013, Flip or Flop premiered. The show's ninth season airs on Thursday, Oct. 15 on HGTV.
"Even after babies , divorces, and engagements the show continues," Christina added. "I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it's been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it's never been boring."
In 2016, Christina and Tarek surprised fans by announcing their separation. Despite no longer being a couple, Christina and Tarek, who co-parent their children Taylor and Brayden, continue to work together on the TV show.
Christina married Ant Anstead in 2018, but in September of 2020, shared that she and her husband decided to separate. They share 15-month-old son Hudson together.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the reality star wrote on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."
Tarek, who is engaged to Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset, shared with E! News why he thinks fans are so passionate about Flip or Flop.
"For most fans, I think it's more than just a real estate show," Tarek explained. "We've been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They've been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they're a part of it, which makes sense."