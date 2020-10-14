Why Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Was Left Out of The Bachelorette Premiere

Remember Benoît Beauséjour-Savard? The contestant who proposed to Clare Crawley during The Bachelor: Winter Games reunion in 2018, and then they mutually decided to call off the engagement about a month later?

Well, fans noticed he wasn't mentioned while Clare and Chris Harrison looked back at her journey to find love during the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette. While the hairstylist and the host talked about her former relationship with Juan Pablo Galavis on The Bachelor and her appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, they didn't discuss her romance with Benoît.

"I love how they're just skipping over Clare getting engaged to Benoit on Winter Games #The Bachelorette," one fan tweeted.

Added another, "Are we just pretending Clare didn't get engaged to Benoit!? #wintergames #TheBachelorette."

However, there was a reason for this omission that's raising eyebrows. According to Benoît, he actually was supposed to make a cameo on the show.