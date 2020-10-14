See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Surprising Reaction to Rumors About Dale Moss

Like the rest of Bachelor Nation, Jimmy Kimmel wants to know what's really going on with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

The late-night host put the Bachelorette in the hot seat during the Oct. 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The interview took place after The Bachelorette's 16th season premiere. While the show was originally scheduled to air earlier this year, filming was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving Clare a little extra time to do some digging on her contestants.

"I Googled all of the men that were going to be on the season," the 39-year-old hairstylist told Jimmy. "Took lots of notes."

So did the Sacramento star rule out any of the men before she met them? "I wouldn't say that it was a hard yes or a hard no, but there were definitely things that I saw that were red flags," Clare explained. "I'm, for example, not a drinker at all. And some of the guys were boozing it up, partying, doing backflips off of boats and I was like, 'Is that my husband? Probably not.'"