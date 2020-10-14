Jessica Simpson Takes Pandemic Dating to a New Level in Pantless Photo

Jessica Simpson knows how to keep the spark alive.

The Open Book author took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to show fans a convenient way to keep it spicy for "date night." In the photo, she posed with her legs crossed in nothing but a long-sleeved black shirt and pair of zebra-printed heels.

"Pandemic date nights look a little different these days," read the caption. "No pants required [tongue out emoji]."

Fans praised the sultry look in the comments, including Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi who wrote, "I love you wifey."

As fans of Jessica may know, the mother of three loves to keep it real on social media. During her 40th birthday celebrations in July, Jessica threw on a pair of 14-year-old jeans as a last hoorah to her 30s.

"I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I'm not exaggerating!)," the "With You" artist wrote in the Instagram caption. "I figured that since I'm in the final hours of my 30's I'd give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you."