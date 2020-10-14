Back to Basics: Rebuild Your Wardrobe with These Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While this year has been unexpected to say the least, something we can always count on come October is warmer weather. That means it's time for the seasonal shift that occurs within our wardrobes to take place; pack away those jumpers and make way for lighter layers!
Now is an ideal time to try out something you've always wanted to rock, because anything goes in terms of trends. Matching lounge sets and comfy trainers are still very much an outfit of choice for those spending more time at home, or choose to go full-glam for your next occasion-it could be a bougie restaurant dinner or a Zoom reunion!
Make way for an overhaul with easy-to-wear coordinates, comfy tees, slinky slips and strappy heels to cover all bases this season. Whatever you decide on, there's something here for every shopping basket!
ZESICA 2 Piece Short Sweater Set
On your marks, get set… get comfy! Since we're already spending most of days inside, the time is now to invest in loungewear. Luckily, that doesn't involve breaking the bank to look incredible chic, and in 13 colourways, there's a set to match every mood you're in. Loved by the Instagram community stuck in lockdown (including @BiancaMelb and @chrystelleaudette), we love the relaxed drawstring short length, plus the voluminous sleeves for added drama. There's a reason this set is rated 4.5 stars!
boohoo x The Hembrows Edit Distressed Longline Denim Short
Get back into a Denim daze with the Hembrows, who have just launched their second collab with the brand as a family. "Boohoo has always celebrated women of all shapes and sizes, and embraces making them feel both confident and stylish. This is something we absolutely stand by; we are all sisters and have so much in common, but our bodies are unique and beautiful in their own way," say the sisters. These shorts are the perfect length, ready to style up or down with a switch of a shirt and heels.
Ecco ST.1 LITE Sneakers
You can't run away from all your problems, but you could do a light jog in these springy sneakers from Ecco. In a cute pastel pink colourway, this on-trend essential fuses street style and sole comfort into one easy-to-wear shoe. The lightweight sole provides cushioning and flexibility, using innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort Technology to make sure your feet are still feeling good at the end of a long day.
Amici Meet Me In New York Shoulder Bag
Because who needs a bulky tote anymore? Not us! Sling this strappy number over one shoulder and you're good to go with all the essentials. Handmade in Australia from genuine pebbled leather, this chic black classic contains an internal zipper great for keeping keys or lipstick in place. The rounded contours make for a modern change from the classic box style, and will be a staple in your accessories lineup for years to come.
Monte & Lou Separates Resort Shirt Dress
Redefine Resort Wear as Everyday Wear in this crisp, classic throw-over. Poolside, street-side, or just down the side of the house doing laundry, this shirt dress is the answer to every situation. Lace inserts and cutaway features around the waist elevate this ensemble from the humble cover-up, making it versatile enough to take from beach to brunch. The scooped hem creates a flirty silhouette, and did we mention it has pockets?
Cazinc the Label Genesis Skirt - Unbleached
Ruffle a few feathers with a cute new mini that's also eco-conscious. Made from 100% unbleached linen, this flattering skirt skims the legs at just the right height to make it a versatile addition to any closet. Featuring a dramatic uneven hemline and POCKETS (!), our favourite feature may just be the rouched fabric around the back zipper closure for a perfectly peachy behind.
Uniqlo Linen Blended Jumpsuit
Maximum style, maximum comfort: it's the best of both worlds. Get the luxe linen look for less in this affordable one-piece, featuring an ultra-relaxed leg width for frolicking and adventures. Getting ready has never been easier with this pull-over style; simply throw on a tee for a casual day, or dress it up with a button-down shirt for more professional occasions. Either way you style it, you'll be cool and comfy all-day long.
Nine West Nolan Heels
No plans? No worries! Channel your inner Shakira and kick up your heels whenever, wherever in these bright-as-bright-can-be heels. A strappy design perfectly supports the foot for a comfortable wear, while the mid-sized heel adds a touch of flare to any outfit while keeping it classy. With an adjustable ankle strap and on-trend squared toe, pop a pair of these on and add an instant injection of sunshine to any outfit.
Forever New Ellie Tipped-Shoulder Henley Top
Who said basics had to be conventional? Overthrow the old black long-sleeved tee and make way for its younger cousin: the off-the-shoulder Henley. Featuring a press-stud neckline and forgiving stretch fabric, this lightweight long-sleeved top is perfect for off-season cooler days, or for lounging as the sun goes down. Longline enough to tuck into skirts or trousers, this form-fitting basic is anything but.
